NCL Opens Bookings for ‘Norwegian Aqua’ Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has opened for sale sailings on its new Norwegian Aqua ship – the first of NCL’s next-generation Prima Plus Class ships.

Starting today, travellers can book Norwegian Aqua’s first voyages to the Caribbean with seven-day itineraries departing from one of the world’s most sought-after cruise ports, Port Canaveral, Florida.

Voyages include calls to the idyllic island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

“I’m honoured, not only to be the first major female hull artist for Norwegian Cruise Line, but to also know that my artwork will be roaming the seas touching different parts of the world,” said Allison Hueman, Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist. “It’s incredibly special for me to partner with a brand that believes in the magical connection between art and exploration.”