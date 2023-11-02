Irish Travel Trade Awards – One More Day to Vote!

Friday is the last day in which to vote for your favourite company in the ITTN/Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023, which are being held later this month.

Have you secured your place? It’s going to be a fantastic night with lots of surprises and fun!



With 8 travel agent awards also taking place alongside the supplier awards, cool spot prizes, a celebrity MC and Spring Break -with a twist – rocking the dance floor until the early hours, this is the party to end the year on!

We’ve already extended the voting in the Supplier Categories for this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards. This is your last chance to get your votes in to show your support and gratitude for those suppliers who have supported you throughout the year.

Cast your vote here: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards23

(Make sure to use this link. Any links that have numbers at the end of them will not work.)

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic will take place in just under a month, on Friday 24 November, at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin and we are so excited!

If you have not secured your ticket or table for the Awards, contact [email protected].

A reminder of our 19 Supplier Awards this year:

CRUISELINES – Sponsored by Aer Lingus

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Family Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise Company

AIRLINES – Sponsored by Silversea

Best Airline – Europe

Best Airline – Long Haul

Best Airline – Business Class

Best Airline – North America

DESTINATIONS & AIRPORTS – Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

Best Irish Airport

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Best Tourist Board

TOUR OPERATORS – Sponsored by Hertz

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Long-Haul Operator

Best Touring & Adventure Operator

TRANSPORT, ACCOMMODATION & INSURANCE – Sponsored by Salou Tourism Board

Best Ferry Company

Best Hotel Group

Best Bed Bank

Best Car Rental

Best Insurance Provider

SUSTAINABILITY & CULTURE – Sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office

Leaders in Sustainability

Supplier Of The Year

Reminder! Voting in the Agent Awards Category will remain open until Friday 3 November and votes can be cast by customers and suppliers in strict confidence, using this link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawardsagents23

Agencies who nominated themselves will be listed under each Award, but votes can also be given to agencies not on the ballot, using the comment box.

This year we have added two brand new awards, bringing the grand total of agent awards, to eight!

Best Cruise Agency (Sponsored by Marella Cruises )

) Best Ski Agency (Sponsored by Crystal Ski )

) Best Luxury Agency (Sponsored by Iberostar )

) Best Sun Agency (Sponsored by Sunway )

) Best Touring Agency (Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands )

) Best Corporate Agency (Sponsored by Emirates )

) Best Long-Haul Agency (Contact us to sponsor this award)

Best Travel Agency Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

Best of Luck to everyone!