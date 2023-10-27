Ibis, Sofitel Owner Accor Sees 13% Revenue Growth

Ibis Hotels owner Accor has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in revenues for the third quarter of this year.

The French hospitality group – which also owns the Mercure and Sofitel hotel brands – said it saw double-digit percentage growth across economy, luxury and premium product brands; with total revenue reaching almost €1.3bn for the three months to the end of September.

Accor chief executive and chairman, Sébastien Bazin said: “For Accor, this is the 6th consecutive quarter of growth since the return to post-pandemic business levels. These positive trends and our strict financial and operational discipline enable us, once again, to raise our RevPAR and EBITDA guidance for the year.”

“The group’s strong performance during the quarter illustrates once again the strength of business momentum in all of our markets, notably in Asia,” he said.

During the period, Accor opened 73 hotels and 9,200 rooms. That brought its hotel room stock to 812,425, with another 220,000 or so in the development pipeline.