Aer Lingus: ‘Business Travel Not Yet Fully Recovered’

Aer Lingus has said its business travel sales have not yet fully recovered from the Covid pandemic shutdown, despite a huge bounce back in leisure passengers.

In its latest quarterly financial results presentation, Aer Lingus said it is still experiencing increased seasonality in its business, as well as continuing high fuel prices.

“While leisure travel delivered strongly in Q3, business travel has not yet fully recovered,” the airline said.

That said, Aer Lingus made an operating profit before exceptional items of €196m for the third quarter of this year on the back of strong leisure demand on both its short and long haul routes.

Aer Lingus’ parent, IAG – which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling – made a record third quarter profit of €1.7bn.