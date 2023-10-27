IATA Hails Progress in Services for Disabled Air Passengers, but says ‘More Work to Do’

Airlines have vastly improved their services for disabled passengers, with satisfaction ratings showing significant improvement, according to a new survey.

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest annual Global Passenger Survey (GPS) shows 80% of respondents, who rely on special assistance services, felt their expectations were met.

“In 2019, the IATA Annual General Meeting adopted a resolution reflecting our members’ commitment to ensure that every traveller has access to safe, reliable and dignified travel. While we all have more work to do to support the needs of our passengers with disabilities, we believe this survey result demonstrates progress towards that commitment,” said Conrad Clifford, IATA Deputy Director General and Corporate Secretary.

The survey also aligned with airline experience that more travellers than ever are requesting assistance. With aging populations in many key air transport markets, this trend is likely to continue, and aviation, like many other industries, will struggle to find the resources needed to cater to this important demographic.

Linda Ristagno, IATA’s Assistant Director for External Affairs said: “As demand for special assistance grows, we will need to find more tailored ways to meet the needs of travellers with special needs. At present, a special assistance request is almost always met with wheelchair services. But the actual requirement of the traveller may be very different. The traveller may simply need help with wayfinding through crowded airports, or only have difficulty negotiating stairs, or may be totally mobile but visually impaired. We are working on ways to ensure that wheelchairs are available when needed as well as the right options for the diversity of traveller needs.”