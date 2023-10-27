SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsAsia and South America Top Irish Airbnb User Wish-Lists this Winter
Travel News

Asia and South America Top Irish Airbnb User Wish-Lists this Winter

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Asia, South America and mainland Europe are currently topping the bill for Irish holidaymakers looking to avail of overseas Airbnb properties this winter.

The home hosting company has compiled a list of trends among its Irish user base – both domestically and internationally.

On an overseas basis, Irish holidaymakers are keeping an eye out for Airbnb properties, this winter, in Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina as well as more traditional southern European destinations.

The top trending international destinations for Irish Airbnb guests this winter, based on searches from January 1, 2023 to September 15, 2023 for winter and holiday travel, are:

  • Porto Seguro, Brazil
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • São Paulo, Brazil
  • Tías, Spain
  • Guarujá, Brazil
  • Courchevel, France
  • Costa Teguise, Spain
  • Medellín, Colombia
  • Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ibis, Sofitel Owner Accor Sees 13% Revenue Growth

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie