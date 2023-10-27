Asia and South America Top Irish Airbnb User Wish-Lists this Winter

Asia, South America and mainland Europe are currently topping the bill for Irish holidaymakers looking to avail of overseas Airbnb properties this winter.

The home hosting company has compiled a list of trends among its Irish user base – both domestically and internationally.

On an overseas basis, Irish holidaymakers are keeping an eye out for Airbnb properties, this winter, in Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina as well as more traditional southern European destinations.

The top trending international destinations for Irish Airbnb guests this winter, based on searches from January 1, 2023 to September 15, 2023 for winter and holiday travel, are: