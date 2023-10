Qatar Airways has started the search for a new Senior Account Manager for Ireland in light of Matt Tarrant stepping down from his role with the airline here.

Based in Dublin, the new person will be responsible for managing relationships with Qatar Airways’ Leisure customers on the island of Ireland.

Mr Tarrant, currently senior account manager, leisure, for Qatar Airways in the Republic of Ireland, is leaving to join the airline in its headquarters in Doha, taking up his new role next month.