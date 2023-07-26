Iberia to Join and Expand Qatar Airways/British Airways Network Alliance

Spanish airline Iberia is set to join British Airways’ and Qatar Airways network partnership, making it a 3-way venture.

The partnership is currently the largest of its kind in the world, covering as it does nearly 70 countries around the globe.

Iberia’s connection will enhance Spain’s connectivity to Qatar and the Middle East, already well serviced via Qatar Airways’ strong presence in Spain.

As part of the move, Iberia will add a new daily route from Madrid to Doha. The partnership will allow Iberia passengers connection to over 200 international destinations across the three carriers.

Iberia is part of IAG – which also owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Air Europa.