SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsIberia to Join and Expand Qatar Airways/British Airways Network Alliance
Travel News

Iberia to Join and Expand Qatar Airways/British Airways Network Alliance

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Spanish airline Iberia is set to join British Airways’ and Qatar Airways network partnership, making it a 3-way venture.

The partnership is currently the largest of its kind in the world, covering as it does nearly 70 countries around the globe.

Iberia’s connection will enhance Spain’s connectivity to Qatar and the Middle East, already well serviced via Qatar Airways’ strong presence in Spain.

As part of the move, Iberia will add a new daily route from Madrid to Doha. The partnership will allow Iberia passengers connection to over 200 international destinations across the three carriers.

Iberia is part of IAG – which also owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Air Europa.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
TAP Air Portugal Receives Papal Blessing

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie