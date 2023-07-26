TAP Air Portugal Receives Papal Blessing

TAP Air Portugal is to fly His Holiness, Pope Francis, back to the Vatican for the second time following his latest visit to Portugal in August.

The Papal flight with TAP back to Rome on August 6, comes after the Pope’s visit to Portugal for World Youth Day, which takes place in Lisbon and the The Sanctuary of Fátima (40 miles north of the Portuguese capital) from August 1-6.

Over 400,000 young people are expected to take part in the events being led by the 86-year-old Pontiff, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2022, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

TAP will fly with Pope and his team from Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, the city’s main international airport, on an Airbus A321neo, for the two hour 50 minute non-stop flight.

TAP said it is honoured to have been chosen as the airline for the Papal flight back to the Vatican, after the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, to Portugal as part of World Youth Day.

The airline said: “The choice of TAP represents an honour for everyone throughout the airline who works with such professionalism to enhance the image of Portugal, with their friendly welcome and quality of service for which TAP has become well known for.”

This is the second time that His Holiness Pope Francis has chosen TAP to fly back to Rome, after visiting Portugal, following his visit in May 2017.