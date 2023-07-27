Finnair Unveils New Look Long-Haul Passenger Options

Finnair has unveiled a brand new Business Class, Premium Economy cabin and a refreshed Economy Class that will form part of its new elevated long-haul experience to more destinations than ever.

The changes form part of Finnair’s €200m investment, marking its 100th anniversary.

From 1 August, the Nordic carrier will introduce its award-winning cabin on its Helsinki to Tokyo-Narita route, with customers flying to Tokyo-Haneda already benefiting from the stylish new interiors.

Customers on Finnair’s popular route to Seoul will also enjoy the new experience from 1 September, while those looking to explore Osaka will be able to relax enroute in Finnair’s new cabin from 13 September.

In the US, Finnair plans to fly customers on its popular red carpet route between Helsinki and Los Angeles in its new cabins from 1 August.

Los Angeles is the final American city on Finnair’s network to experience its new elevated long-haul cabins, with customers flying to Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York JFK and Seattle already enjoying the state-of-the-art cabin concept.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director UK & Ireland, said: “As we approach our centenary, it is wonderful to be able to bring our new innovative long-haul cabin to more destinations, and customers, across the world.

“We have been tirelessly working away on refitting our aircraft, to make sure even more customers can enjoy our renewed elevated experience, so this is a huge step towards our goal.”

This summer, Finnair is set to offer its new spacious long-haul look on 14 international routes to Asia, the US and the Middle East.

Finnair was the launch customer for the brand-new concept in Business Class seats, developed in close collaboration with Collins Aerospace, maximising customer space and the freedom to move.

The unique fixed shell lounge space enables a wide variety of sitting and sleeping positions, allowing customers to make the space their own during a relaxing long-haul flight.

Finnair’s Nordic design language and the warm, dark, comforting colour scheme throughout the Business Class and Premium Economy follow the palette and design of Finnair’s renewed non-Schengen lounges, unveiled at Helsinki Airport just before the pandemic.

The launch of a brand-new Premium Economy cabin also offers the airline’s long-haul customers a comfortable and stylish new cabin choice.

Finnair has also invested in a refresh of its long-haul Economy Class, with new seats and larger Inflight Entertainment (IFE) screens with an updated more customer-friendly interface for its A330 aircraft and three A350s.

The Nordic carrier is currently reviewing its winter schedule and will announce the destinations set to see the airline’s elevated long-haul experience in due course.