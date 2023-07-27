SEARCH
Gatwick Airport Strikes Called Off

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

The UNITE trade union has called off planned strike action by its members working at London’s Gatwick Airport.

The strikes over pay conditions had been scheduled to take place this weekend and were expected to result in flight disruption for passengers.

Menzies, DHL and ASC workers at Gatwick all voted in favour of individual improved pay increase offers, UNITE said.

It marks the second UK airport worker pay victory for UNITE this summer, having already successfully won improved pay conditions for its members working at London’s Heathrow Airport.

