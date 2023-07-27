TUI to Resume Rhodes Flights, Palermo Airport Reopens

Holiday tour operator TUI intends to restart flights and holidays to Rhodes from Ireland and the UK this Saturday.

The operator had halted all inbound flights to the Greek island this week, due to the wildfire crisis, opting instead to use its planes as repatriation jets to get stranded and affected holidaymakers off the island and home safely.

TUI is offering full refunds for cancelled flights this week and the option to amend bookings or obtain a full refund on affected holiday packages. It intends to process refunds within 2 weeks of the individual cancellation.

TUI said it will resume services only to hotels and resorts on the island which are fully operational.

Ryanair is still flying into Rhodes, but has said any changes to its plans will be communicated to passengers via its app.

Meanwhile, Palermo Airport in Sicily has reopened after having been forced to close earlier this week due to nearby wildfires.

Such fires are causing havoc from Portugal and Spain through France, Italy, Croatia and the Greek islands.