Etihad Hosts Exclusive ‘Mission: Impossible’ Screening for Travel Trade

Etihad Airways hosted an exclusive Dublin screening of the blockbuster film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One for travel trade yesterday evening (26th July).

In celebration of Etihad Airways being the official airline partner of the film, ITTN’S Maria and Paul were in attendance for the special event.

The screening took place in the Odeon Point Square, Dublin and guests were treated to popcorn, a drink and snacks at the event.

Etihad’s Account Manager & Sales Rep, Ireland Alexander Keech and Callum Elsdon Marketing & Sponsorships Officer, UK & Ireland were both in attendance.