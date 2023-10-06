Feel the Vibes of Valencia

Valencia is an ideal city break with the benefit of the Spanish sunshine, an impressive 135km of beaches and no less than eight nature reserves. All of these natural resources mean there’s plenty of outdoor activities. In addition, Valencia boasts 2,000 years of historic culture which can be seen in its extensive array of architecture and museums. This heritage has helped shape the broad and famed gastronomy offering. In fact, Valencia is the birthplace of paella and has eight restaurants having earned prestigious Michelin stars and 2 destinations for wine – so there is something for every taste bud.

Hortensia Herrero Art Centre

On 11th November, a new enclave for art opens its doors in the historic centre of Valencia. After five years of renovation and conservation of the building, where fragments of the Roman circus of Valentia have been found, the Valeriola Palace will house the Hortensia Herrero Art Centre. A new museum, with 3,500+ sqm, which will exhibit works by international artists such as Andreas Gursky, Anselm Kiefer, Georg Baselitz, Anish Kapoor and Mat Collishaw. Some works have been created exclusively for this new cultural centre that aims to showcase the most relevant international contemporary art.

A Cultural Calendar to Suit All Tastes

Live music, vibrant architecture and some of the best food in town are all on offer in Valencia this October. The city’s cultural calendar is packed with events to suit all tastes. For concert-goers who love to rock, there is the perfect opportunity to discover live music in the unique setting of La Marina de Valencia on the 14th and 15th of October. For lovers of art and architecture, Valencia Open House will once again open the doors, on 21st and 22nd October, of the city’s emblematic buildings with guided tours. And for the foodies, Estrellas Gastro Fest will take place from 27th – 29th October at Jardines de Viveros. A three-day festival of the finest cuisine, tastings and activities for the whole family.

Valencia, a Land of Gastronomy

In this new season, food lovers have a jam-packed schedule full of options to enjoy the best of the city’s cuisine. Valencia Cuina Oberta is already firing up the stoves for its autumn edition. Taking place from 9th-19th November, it will offer the best dishes at special prices in unique establishments across the city. At the same time, from 12th-14th November, the culinary elite will travel to Mediterránea Gastrónoma to present their latest offerings at the Feria Valencia.

From Long Weekend to Autumn in Valencia

Whether it’s a week or just a long weekend, Valencia has the best plans to escape from routine and jump back into summer. Visit the centre and take the “Valencia, the essence of the historic centre” tour which is a great option to get to know the art, culture and legends of the city first-hand from an official guide. Enjoying a picnic anywhere in the Turia Gardens, or discovering the novelties offered by the spectacular City of Arts and Sciences.

Countdown to Valencia’s debut as European Green Capital 2024

It’s been a year since Valencia was named by the European Commission as European Green Capital 2024. This title makes official what is already a reality on the ground: a city with a high quality of life, sustainable and made for its citizens and visitors.

Projects such as the pedestrianisation of the historic centre in enclaves are as important as the Plaza de la Reina, the Lonja and the central market. There are also more than 160 kilometres of cycle paths, so you can cycle to the beach or La Huerta. All in all, it’s a very bike-friendly city, which, because of its size and orography – with virtually flat terrain – is extremely enjoyable to explore by bike.

For more on Valencia, check out ITTN’s interview with Eva Fernández to find out why to visit Valencia. Valencia earned the accolade of “best city to live in the world” according to InterNations, two years in a row. Furthermore, the city is leading the way in terms of sustainability and green areas. A must-see is the 9km outdoor park running through the centre of the city, built on a former riverbed.