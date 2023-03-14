European Flight Cancellations Drop 21% in May, New Figures Show

European flight cancellations fell by 21%, on a month-by-month basis, in May, according to research by aviation analytics company Cirium.

The updated figures bode well for passengers as the peak summer holiday season approaches.

The latest Cirium data shows Norwegian was the most punctual European carrier last month, with more than 89.5% of its flights arriving on time. Iberia was second, with SAS, Vueling and LOT Polish Airlines also having a punctuality rate of more than 80%.

Overall, last month saw 5,584 flights cancelled in Europe – down from 7,103 flights in April. This was in stark contrast to North America, which saw a whopping 85% increase in month-on-month flight cancellations in May.