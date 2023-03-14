fbpx
European Flight Cancellations Drop 21% in May, New Figures Show

By Geoff Percival
European flight cancellations fell by 21%, on a month-by-month basis, in May, according to research by aviation analytics company Cirium.

The updated figures bode well for passengers as the peak summer holiday season approaches.

The latest Cirium data shows Norwegian was the most punctual European carrier last month, with more than 89.5% of its flights arriving on time. Iberia was second, with SAS, Vueling and LOT Polish Airlines also having a punctuality rate of more than 80%.

Overall, last month saw 5,584 flights cancelled in Europe – down from 7,103 flights in April. This was in stark contrast to North America, which saw a whopping 85% increase in month-on-month flight cancellations in May.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
