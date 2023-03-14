Holiday World Shows 2025 Open for Exhibitor Bookings

The annual Holiday World Shows return in January 2025 – for what will be their 33rd year – and are now open to exhibitor bookings.

Taking place in Belfast, Dublin and Limerick, the Holiday World Shows offer an unparalleled opportunity for international and domestic exhibitors to connect with the largest holiday audience in the country. Exhibitors and media will also have the chance to meet and build up a network of connections in Belfast and Dublin at their esteemed Trade & Media morning.

Dates for the 2025 Shows:

Holiday World Show Belfast: 10th – 12th January at the International Convention Centre

Holiday World Show Dublin: 24th – 26th January at the RDS Simmonscourt

The Holiday Show Limerick: 8th – 9th February at the Limerick Strand Hotel

Holiday World Show Belfast is moving to the award-winning venue the International Convention Centre.

The Holiday World Show Belfast and Dublin will host their renowned Trade & Media morning on Friday 10th January and Friday, 24th January, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, key events for exhibitors to engage with influential industry figures and media representatives.

In 2024, over 25,000 holidaymakers attended the Holiday World Show Dublin alone. All three shows are highly attended as they offer expert advice, exclusive offers and a wide range of diverse holiday options. Exhibitors have the unique opportunity to present their offerings to a highly interested audience eager to discover their next travel adventure.

From Asia to America, Europe to the Middle East, the Holiday World Shows display all the corners of the world and as many places as possible in between. In January 2024, over 450 international destinations participated including Barbados, Canada, Canary Islands, Caribbean Islands, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Dubrovnik, France, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Malawi, Mexico, Portugal, Peru, Ras Al Khaimah, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Taipei, Thailand, United Kingdom and a USA Pavilion.

Attendees are offered the invaluable chance to interact personally with travel professionals, providing a friendly and stress-free alternative to online booking.

Maria Hourican, CEO Business Exhibitions, organisers of Holiday World Shows said: “The Holiday World Shows are vibrant and exciting events that benefit both the travel trade and consumers. Consumers are motivated to find their perfect holiday and are keen to learn about what exhibitors have to offer, whether it’s special deals, unique products, or exceptional services.”

“It is rare that the travel trade can reach a highly holiday-focused audience in Ireland but the Holiday World Shows offer three opportunities to chat to consumers face-to-face.”

For register your exhibitor place for the Holiday World Shows 2025, visit www.holidayworldshow.com or email Paulette at [email protected].