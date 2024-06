IAG has moved British Airways, Iberia and Vueling from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport.

They will now be handled by Aer Lingus as the IAG Third Party Handler. IAG owns Aer Lingus, BA, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL.

BA said: “We will have a dedicated IAG handling team, which will ensure our customers have a smooth and efficient airport experience.”