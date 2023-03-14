RIU Hotels & Resorts Completes €11m Refurbishment of Dublin’s Gresham Hotel

RIU Hotels & Resorts has completed its €11m refurbishment of Dublin’s iconic Gresham Hotel, now officially called the Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin.

The refurb saw the renovation of nearly all of the hotel’s bedrooms and the addition of 16 more rooms to bring its total bedroom number to 404.

The work also significantly upscaled the iconic property’s sustainability credentials – the establishment now uses only green energy, meaning that all electricity consumed in the hotel is certified as coming from renewable sources. This action stems from the Sustainable Energy Transition Plan as part of the Environment Pillar of RIU’s Proudly Committed Sustainability Strategy, which aims to move towards a clean energy transition.

Since the Mallorcan hotel chain bought the establishment in September 2016, it has gradually increased the hotel’s accommodation capacity and introduced a series of improvements and updates to provide more services, sophistication and elegance.

The Riu Plaza Gresham Dublin is the Spanish chain’s oldest property, an original 19th-century build dating back to 1817.