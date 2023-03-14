Cassidy Travel Launches New USA Brochure as Visit USA Predicts ‘Best Year Ever’ for American Travel from Ireland

Cassidy Travel has launched a new bumper edition of its USA brochure to cater for a significant increase in Irish holidaymaker interest in American trips this year.

The new 64-page guide – featuring 34 destinations in the US – is now available in all 9 Cassidy Travel stores in Dublin.

“There is more choice for Irish holidaymakers travelling to the USA than ever before with new routes and direct flights on offer in 2024. Our new brochure features some of the most popular destinations and cities. As it is not possible to include everything, our expert staff have first-hand knowledge of these and many other destinations and can guide you through booking your perfect journey to the United States” said Sharon Harney, General Manager of Cassidy Travel.

According to US Department of Transport statistics, Ireland was the 19th most important inbound market to the USA in 2023, a growth of 13%. A relatively large ranking for such a small country showing the growing link through business, consumer and family connection travel. This ranking was even higher immediately post pandemic.

“The Irish travel market to the USA has rebounded robustly since COVID. Last year saw 87% of passenger traffic when compared to 2019. This year we are potentially on track for the best year ever for visitation to the USA. Irish people make more visits to the USA per capita than any other overseas market. We also have more airlift to the USA than ever before. 19 US cities are served with direct flights from Ireland with a total of 34 routes, by Aer Lingus, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue.” said Tony Lane, Executive Director, Visit USA Committee Ireland.