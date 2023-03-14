Spain Shines on Opening Night of Taste of Dublin 2024

ITTN was delighted to be able to attend the opening evening session of this year’s Taste of Dublin festival on Thursday, at its new home at Merrion Square – but, more particularly – because we were guests of the always fab folk at The Spanish Tourism Office and Saborea España/Tasting Spain – which is the brand of Spanish gastronomic tourism which includes 20 Spanish destinations.

This year, Spain’s presentation at Taste of Dublin heavily focuses on the cuisine of the Canary Islands, as well as a touch of Catalonian passion – via the efforts of Tasting Fuerteventura, Tasting Lanzarote, Tasting Gran Canaria and Tasting Cambrils.

Thursday’s opening session – which also coincided with World Tapas Day – featured demonstrations by top chefs from each of the above regions and was presented by Spanish Tourism Office head Ruben López-Pulido and his colleagues including Sara Rivero Lopez and Kathryn MacDonnell.

The Tasting Spain tent at Taste of Dublin also features a restaurant space and a shopping area featuring gourmet products, managed by Dublin’s newest Spanish shop MercaOlé.

(Images by @mollyodwyervideo)

Taste of Dublin 2024 runs daily up to Sunday evening, at Merrion Square. If attending and interested, specifically in Spanish cuisine, the following chef demos are taking place at the MIELE Masterclass Kitchen:

Willy Ramirez (Tasting Gran Canaria) – Friday afternoon session at 3:45pm

Ramón Accensi (Tasting Cambrils) – Friday evening session at 8:45pm

Alejandro Mederos (Tasting Gran Canaria) – Saturday afternoon session at 12pm

Yeray Gil (Tasting Lanzarote) – Saturday afternoon session at 2:15pm

Niall Wallis (Tasting Fuerteventura) – Saturday evening session at 8:45pm

Jayan Dabeedoal (Tasting Cambrils) – Sunday afternoon session at 3pm

Nauzet Betancort (Tasting Lanzarote) – Sunday afternoon session at 3:45pm