Expedia TAAP Hosts Summer BBQ in Dublin’s Iveagh Garden Hotel

Expedia TAAP hosted the Irish travel trade for a BBQ in the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin last night.

The evening gathered travel agents from around the country including Cavan, Cork and Meath to kick off the summer with ATTS and Expedia TAAP.

Expedia TAAP is represented in Ireland by ATTS’ Catherine Grennell-Whyte (MD of ATTS Ireland) and Martin Hannigan (Business Development Manager, ATTS). Catherine thanked everyone for attending and spoke about the fundamental 3 C’s at the core of their business, Communication, Collaboration and Celebration.

She spoke about how collaborating with the trade ‘in today’s fast-paced world is the key to success’ mentioning that Expedia TAAP provide an excellent tool for the trade. The evening celebrated current and future relationships with Expedia TAAP and the Irish travel trade.

Gareth Davies, Strategic Account Director – Retail, Expedia Partner Solutions spoke about the work that Expedia TAAP is doing in the background, investing a lot into their hotel partnerships and into supporting the trade.

ATTS representatives Catherine and Martin, the designated Expedia TAAP GSA in Ireland, arranged this fantastic event and remain on hand to discuss all sign-up or account management needs at [email protected].