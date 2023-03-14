Travel Suppliers Network (TSN) Surprises Michelle Cullen of Marble City Travel With Fantastic Grand Prize!

Michelle Cullen of Marble City Travel, Kilkenny, just hit the jackpot! The Travel Suppliers Network (TSN) announced Michelle as the grand prize winner of their highly anticipated roadshows, in-person this lunchtime! Craig Donelly (Accident & General), Don Clarke (DCM Sales Representation/ Stuba), Michelle Ryan (Royal Caribbean) and Jason Kearns of Etihad Airways made their way to Kilkenny this afternoon, ensuring this was a truly special moment, and ITTN’s Carrie Day was there to capture the magic.

Michelle has bagged herself an incredible holiday that includes return flights to the mesmerising Maldives, thanks to Jason Kearns of Etihad Airways. She will be basking in the luxury of a 5-night stay at the stunning Kuramathi Resort, courtesy of Brian McCarthy from Island Marketing. But that’s not all! On her way home, Michelle will enjoy a fabulous 3-night stay in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi, thanks to Angela and Don at Stuba. To top it all off, her entire journey will be covered with top-notch travel insurance from Craig and Noel at Accident & General.



When the news was announced, Michelle was absolutely shocked and over the moon. Her priceless reaction was a mix of disbelief and pure joy, making it a truly special moment for her and the Marble City Travel gang!



Check out the magical moment on ITTN’s Facebook page.



For those wondering how to snag such an amazing prize, it’s simple: all you had to do was attend one of the TSN Roadshows this year, and you were automatically entered into the competition. Talk about a fantastic reason to join in on the fun!

So, here’s to Michelle Cullen, who will soon be swapping the rain in Ireland, for the sunny shores of the Maldives and the dazzling sights of Abu Dhabi. We can’t wait to hear all about her adventures. Congratulations Michelle!