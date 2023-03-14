Niall MacCarthy Elected New ITIC Chairperson

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

He assumes the role of Chairperson for two years, taking over from Elaina Fitzgerald Kane of The Woodlands House Hotel, Adare.

An experienced aviation executive and fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Mr MacCarthy has been Deputy Chair of ITIC for the last 2 years and has worked in various roles across daa Group since 2000 in Dublin, Shannon, Cork and Jeddah airports, and previously in Dunnes Stores Head Office, Dublin for seven years.

He also previously chaired the Airports Council International Regional Airports Forum in Brussels for two terms as the voice of Europe’s 400 regional airports.

Mr MacCarthy said: “I am delighted to be the 21st Chairperson of ITIC, a renowned and respected organisation that is the voice of tourism and hospitality interests, the largest indigenous industry in the country and biggest regional employer.”

Eoghan O’Mara-Walsh, CEO, Irish Tourism Industry Confederation said: ”Niall will be an excellent Chairperson of ITIC and will represent member interests strongly as we look to grow the sector for the benefit of business, the exchequer and employment.”



On his appointment, Niall MacCarthy paid tribute to his predecessor Elaina Fitzgerald Kane saying that: “She has served the industry passionately and with distinction and the tourism sector owes her an enormous debt of gratitude”.



At the AGM Catherine Flanagan (AVEA), Donal Moriarty (Aer Lingus) and Adrian Cummins (RAI) were also elected to the ITIC Board.