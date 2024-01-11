EU January Sale on British Airways & American Airlines

British Airways and American Airlines have kicked off the EU January Sale, offering travellers exclusive discounts on routes to the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The sale, effective from January 10th to January 31st, 2024, presents enticing deals across Business Class (Club World), Premium Economy (World Traveller Plus), and Economy (World Traveller) cabins.

Classes and Offer Details:

Business Class (Club World): Class I

Class I Premium Economy (World Traveller Plus): Class T (AA:P)

Class T (AA:P) Economy (World Traveller): Class O

Origins: The sale covers a wide range of European origins, including but not limited to Albania, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey. Additionally, Club Europe routes are available from select European cities such as Paris, Frankfurt, and Rome.

Travel Period: For AJB origins, the travel period extends from January 10th to December 31st, 2024, for Premium cabins and until March 14th, 2024, for Non-Premium cabins. Blackout periods apply. Club Europe routes have blackout periods from January 24th to March 27th, 2024, April 9th to July 11th, 2024, and August 26th to November 30th, 2024.

Destinations: The sale includes various destinations in the USA, Canada, and Mexico for AJB origins, excluding ANC (Anchorage), CUN (Cancun), and HNL (Honolulu). Club Europe routes cover London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and London City.

Sale Ends January 31st, 2024: Take advantage of this limited-time offer to plan your travel throughout the year. Whether it’s a business trip, a family holiday, or a solo adventure, British Airways and American Airlines have options for every taste.