Easia Travel Welcomes Heena Bhudia as Business Development Manager UK, Ireland, and Nordic Regions

Easia Travel is proud to announce the appointment of Heena Bhudia as the new Business Development Manager overseeing the UK, Ireland, and Nordic Regions. In her role, Heena will play a pivotal role in enhancing Easia Travel’s presence and fostering robust partnerships within these key markets.

Bringing over 23 years of experience in the travel and aviation sector, Heena has a remarkable background that includes notable positions at British Midlands (BMI), Jet Air UK Limited (GSA for Jet Airways and Gulf Air), and most recently as a marketing executive and business development manager at Travelpack.

Heena Bhudia shared her enthusiasm for joining Easia Travel, stating, “I chose to work with Easia Travel because of their unwavering commitment to sustainable travel and ethical people-to-people encounters. Easia’s approach aligns with my personal values, and I am excited to contribute to an organisation that prioritises responsible and impactful tourism.”

Easia Travel’s, a distinguished DMC specialising in curated journeys across Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, believes Heena’s appointment underscores their dedication to fortifying relationships with trade partners in the respective countries.

“The addition of Heena to our team exemplifies our unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with our trade partners. Her wealth of experience aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver unparalleled travel experiences,” commented Philippe Richard, co-owner and co-founder at Easia Travel.

Easia Travel’s commitment to trade partners extends beyond conventional support mechanisms. Through initiatives such as comprehensive training, marketing assistance, and an innovative Agent Hub on Easia-Travel.com, partners gain access to a diverse array of media and training tools. These resources empower trade partners to expand their destination and product knowledge while providing access to shareable social media content and more.

Moreover, Easia Travel is renowned for crafting bespoke itineraries and programs tailored to the unique requirements of their trade partners, further solidifying their position as a reliable collaborator in the travel industry.