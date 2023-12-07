MSC Updates Summer 2024 Programme and Opens Sale for World Cruise 2026

MSC Cruises has updated its summer 2024 itineraries and has officially opened sales for its MSC World Cruise 2026.

This newly updated summer 2024 programme has replaced the cancelled sailings that included Haifa, Israel, due to the ongoing geopolitical situation. It now includes an entirely new programme for MSC Musica in the West Mediterranean and an enhanced Greek Island itinerary for MSC Opera.

From 13 May to 28 October 2024, MSC Musica will offer 7-night sailings out of Civitavecchia for Rome to guest-favourite destinations in the West Mediterranean including Genoa (Italy), Cannes (France), Barcelona, Ibiza (Spain) and Cagliari (Italy) before returning to Civitavecchia.

Meanwhile, MSC’s World Cruise 2026 features a new itinerary onboard the MSC Magnifica including embarkation options from four European ports – Civitavecchia for Rome, Genoa (Italy), Marseille (France), and Barcelona (Spain) on 4, 5, 6 and 7 January 2026 respectively.

The new 119-day route will visit 47 destinations in 32 countries, with seven overnight stays in must-visit places and full day stays in all other calls along this journey of a lifetime. The four-month long sailing will venture 36,000 nautical miles, crossing the Equator two times, and visit a range of destinations that are sure to check plenty of items off guests’ bucket lists.

The journey begins among some of Europe’s most renowned cities in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal before crossing to the Caribbean and Central America where guests will experience colourful, vibrant cities and captivating landscapes.

From there, MSC Magnifica will make her way to the US West Coast and spend more than a month in the Pacific Ocean with overnight stops in San Francisco, Honolulu, Auckland and Sydney. Guests will then spend over three weeks exploring the wide variety of cultures in Asia with stops in world-renowned vibrant cities including Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Finally, guests can experience further culturally-rich destinations including Dubai and Oman, before returning home via Greece.

MSC Musica’s new itinerary highlights include:

Civitavecchia for Rome: Calling in the coastal town of Civitavecchia, guests may venture to nearby Rome for a captivating journey through history in one of the most sought-after cities in the world. This romantic and lively capital has something for every type of traveller including an abundance of world-famous historical landmarks, exquisite Italian cuisine, excellent markets and museums. Guests will get the chance to visit some of the city’s most iconic sites including the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain.

Genoa, Italy: This charming port city is home to a variety of enticing gems including historical monuments, beautiful churches, stunning palaces, a renowned aquarium and breathtaking harbour views. From a leisurely stroll along Via Garibaldi, a visit to Genoa’s magnificent palaces including theNicolosio Lomellino, indulging in the city’s superb restaurants, cafés and shops to taking in the impressive architecture of the Genoa Cathedral, guests do not want to miss this alluring destination.

Cannes, France: Guests seeking a blend of glamour, beauty and Mediterranean charm will need to look no further than this French Riviera hotspot, acclaimed for its world-renowned film festival. This magnetic city offers visitors a range of attractions to explore including breathtaking sceneries, pristine beaches, fantastic restaurants, upscale shops along the famed Boulevard de la Croisette and the city’s old town, Le Suquet full of rich history.

Barcelona, Spain: This bustling city in Spain invites guests to discover a myriad of unique experiences and unforgettable memories to be made. Visitors can expect stunning architecture, colourful culture, picturesque beaches and numerous museums and historical sites. Guests will have the chance to explore Antoni Gaudí’s iconic Sagrada Família, the famous boulevard of the Ramblas, the medieval Barric Gòtic, the Musea Picasso and more.

Ibiza, Spain: Boasting an array of stunning beaches, scenic landscapes, lively nightlife and rich archaeological sites, the island captivates travellers from around the world. Whether it’s getting lost in the charming narrow cobblestone streets of the fortified old town, Dalt Vila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site or seeking tranquility at Cala D’Hort, offering panoramic views of the mesmerising island of Es Vedrà, there’s no shortage of activities and entertainment for guests of all ages.

Cagliari, Italy: The capital city of the island of Sardinia, makes for the perfect holiday destination, well known for its rich history, crystal-clear turquoise waters, architectural treasures and a haven for food lovers looking for delicious Sardinian cuisine. Some of its most prominent sites include the medieval fortress, Castello, with beautiful views overlooking the city, the 13th-century Cagliari Cathedral and the impressive, Bastione San Remy.

MSC Opera’s new itinerary highlights include:

Bari, Italy : This ancient port city offers a remarkable mix of old and new, with historic churches, castles and piazzas positioned near modern galleries, shops, and museums. Home to breathtaking beaches and world-class restaurants, this city is truly a memorable seaside destination to discover. Guests will have the opportunity to experience an abundance of natural wonders including the renowned Sassi di Matera, ancient cave dwellings carved into the mountain in the nearby enchanting city of Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

: This ancient port city offers a remarkable mix of old and new, with historic churches, castles and piazzas positioned near modern galleries, shops, and museums. Home to breathtaking beaches and world-class restaurants, this city is truly a memorable seaside destination to discover. Guests will have the opportunity to experience an abundance of natural wonders including the renowned Sassi di Matera, ancient cave dwellings carved into the mountain in the nearby enchanting city of Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Piraeus for Athens, Greece : Piraeus, home to the largest port in Greece, offers a wealth of activities and incredible sites as well as excellent waterfront cafés and restaurants. This port city is perfectly situated for an easy getaway to the nearby city of Athens, the capital of Greece and one of the world’s oldest cities, full marvellous Grecian architecture, mouth-watering cuisines and impressive ancient attractions, including the majestic Parthenon, the temple dedicated to the ancient Greek goddess, Athena, one of the most prominent and distinct monuments in Greece.

: Piraeus, home to the largest port in Greece, offers a wealth of activities and incredible sites as well as excellent waterfront cafés and restaurants. This port city is perfectly situated for an easy getaway to the nearby city of Athens, the capital of Greece and one of the world’s oldest cities, full marvellous Grecian architecture, mouth-watering cuisines and impressive ancient attractions, including the majestic Parthenon, the temple dedicated to the ancient Greek goddess, Athena, one of the most prominent and distinct monuments in Greece. Santorini, Greece : One port of call guests do not want to miss is the spectacular island of Santorini, acclaimed for its magnificent beaches, stunning whitewashed buildings, blue-domed churches and awe-inspiring views overlooking the Aegean Sea. Guests can enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of the island’s quaint villages, a dip in the revitalizing sea or take in the beautiful scenery of its world-famous sunsets, offering guests the chance to find serenity on the island.

: One port of call guests do not want to miss is the spectacular island of Santorini, acclaimed for its magnificent beaches, stunning whitewashed buildings, blue-domed churches and awe-inspiring views overlooking the Aegean Sea. Guests can enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of the island’s quaint villages, a dip in the revitalizing sea or take in the beautiful scenery of its world-famous sunsets, offering guests the chance to find serenity on the island. Katakolon, Greece : This seaside town, overlooking the mesmerising blue Ionian Sea, is a charming destination situated in western Greece, boasting a picturesque harbour, a lighthouse and attractions including the “Kostas Kotsanas” Museum of Ancient Greek Technology. The town is a gateway to the world-renowned ancient site of Olympia, the extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the birthplace of the Olympic Games. Here, guests can visit iconic sites such as the remains of the extraordinary Temple of Zeus and the ancient stadium.

: This seaside town, overlooking the mesmerising blue Ionian Sea, is a charming destination situated in western Greece, boasting a picturesque harbour, a lighthouse and attractions including the “Kostas Kotsanas” Museum of Ancient Greek Technology. The town is a gateway to the world-renowned ancient site of Olympia, the extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the birthplace of the Olympic Games. Here, guests can visit iconic sites such as the remains of the extraordinary Temple of Zeus and the ancient stadium. Corfu, Greece: this resort island, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty including lush greenery, rocky mountains, gorgeous beaches and romantic atmosphere, makes for the ideal holiday destination for travellers. Its capital city, also named Corfu, is one of Greece’s ancient gems, filled with historical landmarks and sites such as a Venetian Fortress and a UNESCO World Heritage old town, where guests can revel in its winding cobblestone streets, beautiful churches, and an array of bustling restaurants and shops.

Kefalonia, Greece: Guests can discover this magnificent Greek island, well-known for its awe-inspiring caves, sandy coves, stunning beaches and breathtaking turquoise waters. This natural paradise is home to an abundance of fauna including turtles and seals. Some of the island’s top sites to explore for an unforgettable experience include the spectacular Melissani and Drogarati caves or the picturesque villages of Fiscardo and Asos.