Emirates Scoops 5 Accolades at World Travel Awards

Emirates has been named ‘World’s Leading Airline for the Middle East’ – one of five accolades awarded to it at the prestigious 2023 World Travel Awards Grand Final.

At the high-profile industry awards ceremony, Emirates was named the World’s Leading Airline for the Middle East for the third consecutive year and scooped up top honours for Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment, Leading Airline Brand and Leading First Class. Emirates Skywards was also crowned the World’s Leading Rewards Programme, an accolade it has won for the last 11 out of 12 ceremonies.

Delivering on its brand promise to ‘Fly Better’, Emirates is undertaking a $2bn investment to elevate the inflight experience. It has reimagined its F&B offering, introducing unlimited caviar in First Class, a special cinema menu, in addition to its highly popular curated vegan menu.

The Premium Economy cabin upgrade is well underway, with 22 A380s now sporting fully refreshed interiors. Emirates offers 6,500 channels of ice on-demand entertainment in every class, including exclusives such as the interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, live from the International Space Station.