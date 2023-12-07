Ryanair Expands UK Footprint with New Operation at Norwich Airport

Ryanair has expanded its UK operations with a new presence at Norwich Airport.

The airline will fly from Norwich, for the first time, next April on routes to Alicante, Faro and Malta.

In total, Ryanair is bringing 3 new routes, 12 weekly flights, 60 local jobs and 60,000 summer passengers to Norwich.

Richard Pace, Managing Director of Norwich Airport, said: “This is fantastic news for passengers and the first time that Ryanair has flown from Norwich Airport. Alicante, Faro and Malta are hugely popular destinations and with twice-weekly flights it means we can offer passengers even more great choice from their local airport. We’re delighted to be increasing connectivity for local communities and look forward to growing our partnership with Ryanair.”

Ryanair already operates more than 440 routes in the UK, carrying over 52 million passengers per year.

Ryanair’s Head of Communication, Jade Kirwan, said: “We have worked productively with our new partners at Norwich Airport to agree terms which enable Ryanair to deliver this growth and investment for the region, and we look forward to further developing our partnership with Norwich Airport and welcoming Norfolk customers/visitors onboard our Ryanair flights to/from Norwich as we continue to grow to 300 million per annum by 2034.”