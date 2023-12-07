Voting for ITAA Awards Now Open

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced voting for the Irish Travel Industry Awards in association with MSC Cruises is now open.

Winners will be announced at a gala banquet which will take place in the historic Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, 25th January 2024.

The Supplier Awards feature a number of categories spanning all areas of the travel industry including air travel, tour operators, cruise lines and ferry companies, agency services providers and destinations. Full details of Categories and Awards can be viewed HERE.

Voting for the Supplier Awards is open to all licensed travel agents in the Republic of Ireland who each have one vote in each category. Licensed Travel Agents nationwide, whether ITAA members or not, have been invited to participate. Any Agent who has not received an invitation can email [email protected] for their invitation.

Owner managers are requested to consult with staff when deciding who to cast their vote in favour of. The following should be considered:

· Quality of Product

· Quality of Service

· Range of Product

· Price Competitiveness

· Customer Service And Ability To Resolve Problems

The entry process for ITAA Member Awards is also open from today. This is an application process with clearly defined marking criteria, followed by an interview for the short-listed candidates. This process will be overseen by an independent judging panel of industry experts. Entry forms have been issued to all ITAA member Owner Managers. The ITAA Member Awards highlight the contribution of ITAA Travel Agents to the Irish travel industry.

Angela Walsh, President of the ITAA, commented: “We are looking forward to celebrating the wonderful people in our industry at this year’s awards. I would encourage all travel agents to participate in the Supplier Awards voting process and for all ITAA members to enter the Member Awards this year, to ensure all receive the recognition they richly deserve.”

She continued: “This year, for the Supplier Awards, it is One Agency One Vote and I urge all Owner Managers to consult with your staff to choose your agency’s choice supplier in each category. We are looking for suppliers who excel in the quality of service and product.”

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, said: “Your vote is important to ensure that results are a true reflection of the very best in the Irish Travel Industry – please have your say and VOTE today.”

Closing date for receipt of all entries is Friday, 22nd December 2023.

Tickets for the 2024 Irish Travel Industry Awards are now on sale, please go to www.irishtravelindustryawards.com to download a booking form.

The awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and are organised on their behalf by Business Exhibitions Limited.

To find out more: www.irishtravelindustryawards.com