Dublin Airport Unveils Packed 2024 Summer Schedule

Dublin Airport has unveiled its 2024 Summer Schedule – which offers passengers the choice of more than 2,600 flights per week to hundreds of destinations from 45 airline partners.

Almost half of the weekly flights on offer over the coming months (1,400) will be to 125 cities and summer holiday hotspots around Europe.

For those seeking fun and adventure further afield, Dublin Airport is offering convenient direct access to the USA with over 210 weekly flights to cities including Boston, Chicago, Seattle, New York, and Los Angeles – as well as Denver – a brand new US destination for 2024.

Full details of where you can fly to from Dublin Airport can be found on the new travel inspiration page on the Dublin Airport website. The portal features an interactive global map, information about the direct destinations we fly to and all of the flight options to get you there, ensuring your next trip from Dublin Airport is at your fingertips.

Highlights of the 2024 summer schedule include:

New & Resuming Routes

• Aer Lingus’ new service to Denver with four flights per week, Dalaman twice per week, Heraklion twice per week and Catania three times per week, while Minneapolis St Paul resumed four times a week.

• Delta’s new route to Minneapolis St Paul, flying daily.

• WestJet to Toronto (daily) and Halifax four times per week.

New Airlines

• JetBlue launched daily flights to New York and Boston from mid-March.

• Dan Air launched its new service between Dublin and Bacau in December 2023 and this will be its first summer operating at Dublin Airport, flying three times per week to Bacau.

Notable Increases

• Hainan Airlines is increasing its service between Dublin and Beijing in China from twice to four times per week (during the peak summer period).

• Widerøe Airlines is increasing its Bergen service to three flights per week.

• Finnair is increasing its daily Helsinki service to ten flights per week.

• Sun Express is increasing its Izmir service to daily flights (during the peak period) and its route to Antalya will operate three times per week (during the peak period).

• Qatar Airways is increasing capacity on its Doha route by an additional 54 seats per aircraft.

Dublin Airport said: “As the summer season approaches, Dublin Airport is here to assist you in planning your upcoming vacation, offering guidance and inspiration for destinations to ensure a seamless travel experience.

“Details of all destinations operating at Dublin Airport and the frequency of flights served by our airline partners can be found in the Travel Inspiration section of the Dublin Airport website.

“We encourage all passengers to prepare for security screening ahead of arriving to the airport. Please visit HERE for a guide on security.

"You can find further travel tips and information on booking Car Parks, Fast Track and Lounges, as well as handy tips on preparing for security screening and all the health and safety measures in place at Dublin Airport – and lots, lots more – on dublinairport.com."