Vienna Convention Bureau Appoints Anita Paic to Bolster Corporate Tourism and Meetings Visits

Seasoned industry expert Anita Paic has been appointed head of B2B management at the Vienna Convention Bureau, tasked with bolstering international relations and promote congresses and corporate meetings in the Austrian capital.

Ms Paic is an expert in strategic marketing communication with many years of international corporate experience. She has gained this experience in several management positions within the global tourism industry – including at FMTG Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group, Sacher Hotels and Marriott International.

From 2009 to 2016, she was responsible for the sales strategy of Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, a collective of some of the city’s most prominent and culturally significant performance venues, as Head of the Sales Department.

Vienna Tourist Board CEO Norbert Kettner: “It’s crucial to evolve Vienna’s tourism focusing on value, sustainability, and profitable growth that benefits everyone. Co-operation with the global travel and meetings industry is key. We’re thrilled to have Anita Paic, a seasoned expert, lead our B2B efforts in this direction.”

Anita Paic, Head of the Vienna Tourist Board’s B2B Management department: “Starting my new role with enthusiasm and a strong sense of responsibility, I’m ready to leverage my years of experience in Vienna’s tourism sector. As Vienna is a global benchmark for quality and economic impact in city tourism, I look forward to contributing to its future success with the Vienna Tourist Board team.”

The tasks of the department now headed by Paic include the Vienna Convention Bureau, which is responsible for the worldwide acquisition of congresses, corporate conferences and incentives as well as providing extensive support to meeting organisers.

According to the latest rankings by the International Congress and Convention Association, ICCA (1st place) and the Union of International Associations, UIA (2nd place), Vienna is one of the top conference destinations in the world.