Dublin Airport Seeing Busiest Festive Day, Today, with 102,000 Passengers Expected

Dublin Airport has confirmed that today (Friday December 22) is set to be its busiest day of the festive season, with 102,000 passengers travelling through its terminals – either arriving or departing – throughout the day.

Earlier this month, Dublin Airport said it was expecting a bumper Christmas with around 1.5 million people travelling across the Christmas holidays.

The next most busy day is due to be next Friday (December 29), when many head off for New Year’s Eve holidays.

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said earlier this month: “Christmas is a magical time at Dublin Airport as families and loved ones from around the world reunite for the festive period and the Dublin Airport team is ready to welcome them over the coming weeks. Every Christmas at Dublin Airport we see the most special of moments, from couples getting engaged to family members seeing each other for the first time in years – sometimes even decades. We’ll also be seeing lots of emotional scenes as grandparents, aunts and uncles meet their grandchildren, nieces and nephews for the very first time.”