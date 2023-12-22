SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsBarbados Tourism Marketing and Book Barbados Launch Highly Anticipated 'Feels Like Summer'...
Travel News

Barbados Tourism Marketing and Book Barbados Launch Highly Anticipated ‘Feels Like Summer’ Campaign

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) – in partnership with Book Barbados – has launched its highly anticipated “Feels Like Summer” campaign, inviting travellers to experience the beauty and warmth of Barbados while enjoying exclusive digital credits of up to BBD$400 ($200).

The campaign’s travel window spans from April 16th to September 30th , 2024, providing ample time for visitors to soak in the sun-drenched landscapes of Barbados. Note that blackout dates apply from June 4th to 30th and July 29th to August 11th.

World of Difference
The striking rock structures of Bathsheba Beach

According to BTMI: “What makes a vacation memorable is the experiences that create lasting memories and emotional attachments. The unforgettable trips that are constantly in your daydreams and evoke different feelings. These are all feelings you can find on a vacation to Barbados.

“The “Feels Like Summer” Campaign portrays feelings you endure when transported to a blissful paradise; the joy that ignites your soul when you see your long-distance loved ones or simply the contentment of just being able to relax.

“The campaign aims to invoke various emotions that will influence different types of travellers to book their trip to Barbados; experiencing the feelings a summer getaway can bring through this promotion.”

A man jumps off from a cliff into green emerald waters - a representative pic to denote cruise holidays and the flash discounts you can avail to have deals like these

The booking window is set to run from December 26th , 2023, to February 6th , 2024, with registration for the digital credits opening from December 26th , 2023, to March 31st , 2024.

Approved travellers meeting the promotion requirements will be eligible to receive summer digital credits:

·      11+ Nights: Up to BBD$400 (USD$200)

·      7-10 Nights: Up to BBD$300 (USD$150)

These digital credits can be redeemed exclusively through the BookBarbados Trip Planner at participating Experiences, Shopping, and Food Establishments.

The credits will be issued in denominations of up to BBD$100 each, with each approved traveller entitled to claim one digital credit per participating business. Please note that no refunds or cash equivalents will be provided.

Registration for the campaign officially launches on St Stephen’s Day/Boxing Day, December 26th. Visit Bookbarbados.com/feelslikesummer for more information.

 To qualify for the “Feels like Summer” promotion, travellers must meet the following criteria:

·      Must be 18 years and older.

·      Hold a valid reservation at a participating property.

·      Book a minimum stay of seven (7) nights.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Job Alert: ITTN Seeking Operations and Talent Manager to Drive Expanding Business Portfolio
Next article
Dublin Airport Seeing Busiest Festive Day, Today, with 102,000 Passengers Expected

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie