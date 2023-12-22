Barbados Tourism Marketing and Book Barbados Launch Highly Anticipated ‘Feels Like Summer’ Campaign

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) – in partnership with Book Barbados – has launched its highly anticipated “Feels Like Summer” campaign, inviting travellers to experience the beauty and warmth of Barbados while enjoying exclusive digital credits of up to BBD$400 ($200).

The campaign’s travel window spans from April 16th to September 30th , 2024, providing ample time for visitors to soak in the sun-drenched landscapes of Barbados. Note that blackout dates apply from June 4th to 30th and July 29th to August 11th.

The striking rock structures of Bathsheba Beach

According to BTMI: “What makes a vacation memorable is the experiences that create lasting memories and emotional attachments. The unforgettable trips that are constantly in your daydreams and evoke different feelings. These are all feelings you can find on a vacation to Barbados.

“The “Feels Like Summer” Campaign portrays feelings you endure when transported to a blissful paradise; the joy that ignites your soul when you see your long-distance loved ones or simply the contentment of just being able to relax.

“The campaign aims to invoke various emotions that will influence different types of travellers to book their trip to Barbados; experiencing the feelings a summer getaway can bring through this promotion.”

The booking window is set to run from December 26th , 2023, to February 6th , 2024, with registration for the digital credits opening from December 26th , 2023, to March 31st , 2024.

Approved travellers meeting the promotion requirements will be eligible to receive summer digital credits:

· 11+ Nights: Up to BBD$400 (USD$200)

· 7-10 Nights: Up to BBD$300 (USD$150)

These digital credits can be redeemed exclusively through the BookBarbados Trip Planner at participating Experiences, Shopping, and Food Establishments.

The credits will be issued in denominations of up to BBD$100 each, with each approved traveller entitled to claim one digital credit per participating business. Please note that no refunds or cash equivalents will be provided.

Registration for the campaign officially launches on St Stephen’s Day/Boxing Day, December 26th. Visit Bookbarbados.com/feelslikesummer for more information.

To qualify for the “Feels like Summer” promotion, travellers must meet the following criteria:

· Must be 18 years and older.

· Hold a valid reservation at a participating property.

· Book a minimum stay of seven (7) nights.