Ryanair Adds Over 4,000 Extra Seats for Champions League Knockout Fixtures

Ryanair has added over 4,000 extra seats to accommodate football fans travelling to support their favourite team in the upcoming Champions League knock out rounds this February and March.

The flights match with the Manchester City/FC Copenhagen; Arsenal/Porto; and Barcelona/Napoli fixtures.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair are delighted to be adding extra capacity for the Champions League knock outs this spring, with over extra 4,000 seats now on sale for these exciting and highly anticipated matches. What better way to beat the post-Christmas blues than making plans to see your team play coupled with the opportunity to explore one of Europe’s top city destinations, such as Barcelona, Copenhagen, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Naples, and Porto.”