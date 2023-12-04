Cork Airport Set for Record-Breaking Year in International Traffic, While November Sees Almost 2.2 Million Passengers at Dublin Airport

Cork Airport is poised to make history as it anticipates its busiest year ever in 2023, with an estimated 2.75 million international passengers expected to travel through its terminals. The surge in numbers is attributed to a remarkable 22% growth within a 12-month period. November saw a significant uptick with 191,000 passengers, marking a 14% increase compared to the same month in 2022. This consistent growth underscores Cork Airport’s status as the preferred choice for travellers across Munster and South Leinster, offering a friendly airport experience, conveniently located parking, and efficient security processes.

In tandem with Cork’s success, Dublin Airport also experienced positive momentum, hosting nearly 2.2 million passengers in November, marking a 4% year-on-year increase. Notably, the busiest day for both airports was November 5, coinciding with the final day of mid-term school holidays, when Dublin processed 98,000 passengers and Cork handled almost 10,000. The efficiency of security processes at both airports remained impressive, with 95% of passengers at Dublin and 97% at Cork passing through in under 15 minutes. As December unfolds, daa CEO Kenny Jacobs emphasised the strategic importance of the month for Irish airports, especially in facilitating the journeys of millions during the Christmas season. Mr. Jacobs also highlighted the upcoming submission of a new Infrastructure Application to Fingal County Council, aiming to enable Dublin Airport’s expansion beyond the current 32 million passenger cap. This development, if approved, is expected to sustain growth beyond 2023. Additionally, Mr. Jacobs mentioned the ongoing dialogue with airline partners regarding schedules for the upcoming seasons and the imperative of obtaining planning permission to build modern, sustainable infrastructure for Dublin Airport’s growth and carbon neutrality targets by 2050.