SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsRyanair Eyes Morocco Expansion, Aligning with FIFA World Cup Boost
Travel News

Ryanair Eyes Morocco Expansion, Aligning with FIFA World Cup Boost

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Ryanair is eyeing an expansion into Morocco’s domestic market, with plans to operate domestic flights in the country starting next year. The airline has officially submitted a request to the Moroccan government, and a decision is expected in the coming months. If approved, this move would mark the introduction of the low-cost carrier in Morocco, currently served domestically by Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia Maroc. The strategic entry aligns with the 2030 FIFA World Cup, hosted in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, aiming to tap into the growing market and enhance connectivity.

Zoubir Bouhout, a tourism sector expert, believes Ryanair’s entry would contribute to Morocco’s tourism sector roadmap, pointing out the importance of air transport in boosting domestic tourism and industry revenues. Morocco aims to increase inbound tourists from 11 million in 2022 to 17.5 million by 2026, with a focus on expanding air transport capacity. Ryanair’s presence is expected to benefit Morocco’s connectivity to key European tourism markets, including Scandinavia, Germany, Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom.

While awaiting government approval, Ryanair is already a significant player in the Moroccan market, offering 379 weekly flights to various cities. The airline provides nearly 73,000 weekly seats to Morocco, primarily servicing ten cities. The main destination is Marrakech, with 158 weekly flights, followed by Fez and Agadir. This move aligns with Ryanair’s commitment to expanding its footprint and increasing connectivity, particularly in anticipation of major events such as the FIFA World Cup.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Travel Counsellors Hits Milestone Number of Business Owners

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie