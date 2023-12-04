Ryanair Eyes Morocco Expansion, Aligning with FIFA World Cup Boost

Ryanair is eyeing an expansion into Morocco’s domestic market, with plans to operate domestic flights in the country starting next year. The airline has officially submitted a request to the Moroccan government, and a decision is expected in the coming months. If approved, this move would mark the introduction of the low-cost carrier in Morocco, currently served domestically by Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia Maroc. The strategic entry aligns with the 2030 FIFA World Cup, hosted in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, aiming to tap into the growing market and enhance connectivity.

Zoubir Bouhout, a tourism sector expert, believes Ryanair’s entry would contribute to Morocco’s tourism sector roadmap, pointing out the importance of air transport in boosting domestic tourism and industry revenues. Morocco aims to increase inbound tourists from 11 million in 2022 to 17.5 million by 2026, with a focus on expanding air transport capacity. Ryanair’s presence is expected to benefit Morocco’s connectivity to key European tourism markets, including Scandinavia, Germany, Eastern Europe, and the United Kingdom.

While awaiting government approval, Ryanair is already a significant player in the Moroccan market, offering 379 weekly flights to various cities. The airline provides nearly 73,000 weekly seats to Morocco, primarily servicing ten cities. The main destination is Marrakech, with 158 weekly flights, followed by Fez and Agadir. This move aligns with Ryanair’s commitment to expanding its footprint and increasing connectivity, particularly in anticipation of major events such as the FIFA World Cup.