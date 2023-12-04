SEARCH
Brisbane to Host ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience

Bluey’s World, a revolutionary immersive experience, is set to open exclusively in Brisbane, Queensland, in August 2024. Visitors will step into life-size sets recreating Bluey’s iconic home, featuring interactive play and a captivating soundscape inspired by beloved Bluey episodes. From Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom to the kitchen and living room, fans can even play under the Poinciana tree in Bluey’s backyard. The unique experience includes options for birthday parties and access to a café, gift shop, and playground. Housed in the state-of-the-art ‘Northshore Pavilion’ within Brisbane’s Northshore arts and entertainment precinct, Bluey’s World is expected to become a global attraction.

Speaking in the exciting development, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said, “Brisbane is at Bluey’s core, and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe called Bluey a Queensland icon. Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Adrian Schrinner, praised Bluey’s global success and the tourism boost the exclusive experience would bring to the city, predicting up to $18 million in visitor spending. BBC Studios and HVK Productions, producers of Bluey’s World, promised a unique adventure celebrating the heart-warming moments of the authentically Australian TV show. Fans can join the waitlist for tickets at blueysworld.com.

