New Winter Flights to Split and Santa’s Fly-Visit to Dubrovnik Elevate Croatia’s Christmas Markets

New winter flights to Split and Santa’s fly-visit to Dubrovnik elevate Croatia’s spellbinding Christmas markets.

Market-hopping, gorging on Croatian decadent delicacies, and imbibing winter cocktails with a Croatian twist… This year’s Croatian winter scenes are closer than ever.

Croatian coastal and continental winter wonderlands are within easy reach thanks to Croatia Airlines’ 2.5-hour air links between London Heathrow and Zagreb, offering passengers three weekly flights until mid-January and a once-a-week connection to Split. Here’s what Croatia’s main Christmas markets have to offer in 2023-24.

Zagreb

Triple award-winning Zagreb Advent (named among The Guardian’s 10 Coolest Christmas markets in 2022) opened on 2 December and will run until 7 January. Zigzag and waltz through the capital’s sparkling centre, dotted with stalls of scrumptious food, winter parks, illuminated ice rinks and concerts galore. Continue market-hopping over 20 fun-filled locations including the Upper Town, connected by the world’s shortest funicular. Locals use this magical time of year to showcase their Christmas metropolis in all its festive glory, and they don’t do things by half!

Croatian cuisine takes pride of place during Advent in Zagreb, with holiday menus showcasing traditional twists on street food dishes, paired with fantastic local wines. Guests are invited to relax and dine on terraces at many popular Zagreb restaurants, or to enjoy a mulled wine and a bite to eat on the go from festive stalls. Favourites include roast chestnuts, sarma (sour cabbage rolls filled with minced meat), paprenjaci (peppery gingerbread cookies) and vanilla half-moons.

Opatija

Bookended by Istria and Dalmatia, ‘the most beautiful advent by the sea’ lasts from 1 December to 7 January. The area is the newest member of the World Regions of Gastronomy Platform, so this most festive month of the year is even more alluring for foodies. Advent celebrations in this ‘Vienna by the Sea’ sparkle with creative sweet treats, an ice-rink overlooking the sea, illuminated century-old cypresses, romantic seaside walks, and the newly revamped 1700’s Sugar Palace, Rijeka’s culture-filled delicacy. Don’t miss most succulent scampi in the Adriatic in local konobas (taverns).

Opatija Advent – Opatija (visitopatija.com)

Istria, Until 6 January. The Istrian peninsula offers a heady cocktail of cultural, gourmet and historical festivities at this special time of year including The Magic on the Hill advent event in the Old Town of Motovun, the Christmas cycling race in art-filled Groznjan held on 22 December and bread-making in St Lovreč.

For more information see: Advent in Istria (istra.hr)

Zadar

This uncrowded Christmas market taking place in the warming winter sun against the sparkling backdrop of the Adriatic started on 24 November and ends 8 January. Strolling about the centuries-old city with its Roman and Venetian ruins you’ll come across ice-skating, outdoor feasts, festive workshops, concerts and plays. A quirky highlight is the Zadar Christmas Run on 16 December, with more than 300 runners impersonating Santa.

Advent Zadar – Events – Zadar region tourist board

Dubrovnik

This magnificent Adriatic city launched its winter festival on 2December 2023 to 7 January 2024 across an array of locations, including the iconic Stradun in the old town and palaces hosting festive concerts. Even Santa couldn’t resist its charms, naming Dubrovnik the first stop on his world-wide travels this year! He travelled down from Lapland to Croatia’s southernmost city on 2 December to launch this 10th Dubrovnik Winter Festival with its authentic dishes and Christmas traditions.

Split

This year, advent in the capital of central Dalmatia will last longer than ever – for six whole weeks from 2 December to 16 January. It’s the perfect excuse for a coastal road-trip over the Peljesac Bridge, which has halved the drive between Dubrovnik and Split (why not visit the Christmas markets in both?!). And Croatia Airlines’ once-weekly flights from London Heathrow to Split until mid-January make holiday magic in the capital of Central Dalmatia even more accessible.

Split – Top 10 things about Advent in Split (visitsplit.com)