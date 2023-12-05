Hayley Moore Appointed as Princess Cruises’ Sales Director UK and Europe

Hayley Moore has been appointed as the new sales director for Princess Cruises UK and Europe, effective from early 2024.

Ms. Moore replaces Nick Hughes in leading the sales team and will report into Eithne Williamson, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

Ms. Moore’s professional background covers global brand communications across multiple markets, with account management roles held across the UK and Europe and within the travel retail sector.

“I am delighted to be continuing my journey with Princess Cruises and cannot wait to start working with the fantastic sales team to support our agent partners in bringing this amazing and innovative brand to life for many more guests.” Ms. Moore said. “I am looking forward to meeting our key partners and exploring ways we can develop our business together.”

From January to October this year, she led the Princess Cruises UK and Europe Marketing and Communications team for maternity cover. Prior to this, she held the role of P&O Cruises’ Senior Brand Manager and played a key role in leading the brand partner strategy, introducing new brand partners to the line, including the signing of Time Out, and supported activations to enhance the overall proposition and experience for P&O Cruises guests.

Eithne Williamson added: “Hayley has been a key part of the Princess team since January, and we couldn’t be more delighted that she will now lead our brilliant sales team. During her tenure as marketing and communications director, Hayley also supported sales through integrated marketing and PR activity and gained a deep understanding of what is required to grow the Princess Cruises brand across the UK and Europe trade markets.

“We look forward to Hayley bringing her wealth of marketing and strategic knowledge to the sales director role. Her passion for the brand will drive our trade engagement forward, building on our successes and continuing to develop our strong relationships with our valued partners.”