Exciting news awaits Disneyland fans as the Disneyland Resort has just revealed the dates for its major events in 2024, a move unprecedented in its history. This early announcement is a boon for park-goers, enabling them to plan well in advance, thanks to the extended 180-day reservation calendar. Visitors can book their theme park reservations up to 180 days ahead, streamlining the planning process.

The crown jewel of the 2024 calendar is the eagerly anticipated Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration set to unfold from April 26 to August 4. This spectacular event promises a myriad of delights, including colorful decor, themed menu items, commemorative merchandise, and special entertainment. New characters, such as Ember and Wade from “Elemental” and Red Panda Mei from “Turning Red,” will join the festivities, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Apart from Pixar Fest, the calendar is chock-full of over 300 days of unique festivities and limited-time offerings, ensuring there’s something special for everyone throughout the year. Highlights include Lunar New Year, Celebrate Gospel, Anaheim Ducks Days, Food & Wine Festival, Season of the Force, Halloween Time, Plaza de la Familia, and the festive Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

For those seeking an extra dose of magic, separately ticketed after-hours events offer exclusive access, reduced wait times, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads during the event. The Disneyland After Dark series, occurring on select nights from January through June, is a magical journey featuring four distinct soirées with exclusive entertainment, rare character encounters, and delightful menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.

A fan-favorite, the ‘Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party,’ is set to make a spooktacular return in 2024 at Disney California Adventure park. This family-friendly Halloween event invites guests to enjoy exclusive treat trails, encounter rare characters, and revel in unique entertainment while donning their favorite Halloween costumes.

To make the enchantment more accessible, Disneyland Resort offers various ticket options and special deals. A limited-time kids’ ticket offer allows entry for children aged three to nine for as low as $50 each, valid between January 8 and March 10, 2024, with no blackout dates (subject to reservation availability).