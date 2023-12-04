Norwegian Dawn Calls to UAE for the First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), has announced that Norwegian Dawn will make its inaugural call to the UAE, expanding choices and flexibility for guests through new itineraries.

Beginning on Wednesday, 13th December 2023, Norwegian Dawn will offer immersive sailings in the UAE, featuring cruises ranging from 7 to 20 days. These cruises on the 2,340-passenger ship will allow guests to choose from various embarkation ports, including Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Port Louis, Mauritius.

Norwegian Dawn boasts a range of experiences and culinary delights, with numerous complimentary and specialty restaurants, as well as award-winning gaming experiences. The ship offers the largest suites at sea, including the exclusive enclave Garden Villa, known for its well-appointed and spacious suites.

Guests can explore the mystique of Doha, catch glimpses of iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, or visit UNESCO World Heritage Site Qal’at Al Bahrain.

Highlight sailings include a 7-day cruise on Norwegian Dawn in the Middle East, covering Saudi Arabia and the UAE from Doha, Qatar, and another 7-day cruise from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Additionally, there is a 17-day cruise exploring Africa, covering the UAE, Seychelles, Kenya, and Tanzania from Doha, Qatar, as well as a 20-day cruise tour from Doha, Qatar.

Gary Anslow, Head of UK & I Business at Norwegian Cruise Line, said of the launch “We are thrilled to introduce Norwegian Dawn to Gulf waters. At NCL, we pride ourselves on delivering the best holiday experience, offering endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world. With a rich heritage encompassing architecture, sports, traditions, arts, and food, we are excited to deliver a diverse selection of voyages to such a special destination.”