Flights Resume in Munich After Heavy Snow

Flights at Munich airport resumed on Sunday after being temporarily halted due to heavy snowfall. However, ongoing disruptions to rail traffic in southern Germany were expected to persist. The airport cautioned passengers about potential air traffic disruptions and advised checking with carriers in advance. The snowfall, reaching over 40 centimetres (16 inches), had impacted 760 flights on Saturday.

Munich’s main train station remained closed on Saturday, with long-distance trains and public transport services suspended. Although rail services were set to gradually resume on Sunday, significant disruptions were anticipated until at least Monday, especially on routes to Austria and Switzerland, as the weather had caused damage to infrastructure, according to the national rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

Additionally, the heavy snowfall and related transportation disruptions raised concerns about potential challenges for Christmas travellers and commuters during the busy festive season. Authorities and transport operators continued to work on clearing snow from roads and railways to minimise further disruptions and ensure a smoother travel experience for the public in the coming days.