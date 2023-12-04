Air Canada Bag Tracking Goes Live

Air Canada has introduced a new feature on its mobile app, allowing customers to track their baggage and mobility aids in real time during domestic flights. Tom Stevens, VP of Customer Experience and Operations Strategy, said, “At Air Canada, we know that prompt delivery of baggage and mobility aids is a top priority for our customers.”

The app enables travellers to monitor their items’ progress from check-in to arrival, with a “What’s Next” feature providing details on the next step, such as baggage carousel information. Air Canada plans to expand this service to transborder flights to the US next year. The enhanced accessibility protocols also ensure the secure loading of mobility aids before departure. In case of baggage delays, the app facilitates the easy filing of delayed baggage reports and arrangement of delivery, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to customer convenience.