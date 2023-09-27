SEARCH
Cork Airport Set for Most Successful Year Ever

By Geoff Percival
Cork Airport is expected to enjoy its busiest ever year this year, according to operator Daa.

In its half-year report, the Daa said Cork Airport welcomed 1.3 million passengers during the first six months of 2023.

As a result, it is now expected to log its best ever year for international traffic, with 2.7 million passengers expected to pass through Cork Airport for the year as a whole.

The Daa’s first-half report showed a combined total of 17.1 million people travelled through Dublin and Cork airports during the first half of this year. That figure was up by more than 4 million people, after 13 million passengers used both airports in the corresponding period last year.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have expanded their route networks from Cork during this year.

