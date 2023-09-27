Cork Airport Set for Most Successful Year Ever

Cork Airport is expected to enjoy its busiest ever year this year, according to operator Daa.

In its half-year report, the Daa said Cork Airport welcomed 1.3 million passengers during the first six months of 2023.

As a result, it is now expected to log its best ever year for international traffic, with 2.7 million passengers expected to pass through Cork Airport for the year as a whole.

The Daa’s first-half report showed a combined total of 17.1 million people travelled through Dublin and Cork airports during the first half of this year. That figure was up by more than 4 million people, after 13 million passengers used both airports in the corresponding period last year.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have expanded their route networks from Cork during this year.