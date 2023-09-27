World Tourism Day 2023: Green Investment and Sustainability the Way Forward

Today marks World Tourism Day 2023, which the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is officially celebrating in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; after marking it in Bali, Indonesia last year.

This year, the UNWTO has identified investments – particularly in green and sustainable initiatives – as one of the key priorities for tourism’s recovery and future growth and development.

For World Tourism Day 2023, the UNWTO has highlighted the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for planet and for prosperity. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity, it said in its central message.

World Tourism Day 2023 will, according to the UNWTO, be a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.

Since 1980, September 27 has been designated World Tourism Day by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The day aims to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and of its social, cultural, political and economic value.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said: “Tourism is a powerful force for progress and mutual understanding. But, in order to deliver its full benefits, this force must be protected and nurtured.

“Today, the climate emergency is threatening many travel destinations and the very survival of communities and economies that depend on tourism. And many developing countries that are severely affected by a changing climate are also facing a growing investment deficit and a cost-of-living crisis.

“On this World Tourism Day, we recognise the vital need for green investments to build a tourism sector that delivers for people and planet.”

Marking World Tourism Day 2023, UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “This is a chance to reflect on the importance of our sector. Tourism is a pillar of our economies. It plays a central role in our societies and in our individual lives.

“And it offers solutions to some of our biggest challenges – including the climate emergency and the urgent need to shift to more sustainable economies.”