Daa Reports Strong Growth at Dublin and Cork Airports

A combined total of 17.1 million people travelled through Dublin and Cork airports during the first half of this year, operator Daa has reported.

That figure was up by more than 4 million people, after 13 million passengers used both airports in the corresponding period last year.

In its operational report for the first six months of 2023, Daa said it generated revenues of €458.8m; up 55% on a year-on-year basis.

Commenting on the first half of the year financial results, daa CEO, Kenny Jacobs said:

“Dublin Airport facilitated more than 15.8 million passengers in the first 6 months of 2023, an increase of 32% compared to the same period in 2022. Forty-six scheduled passenger airlines, including two new airlines operated at Dublin Airport during the first half of 2023 flying to over 190 destinations.

“There were significant improvements to the overall passenger experience at Dublin Airport in the first half of the year compared to last year and passenger satisfaction ratings are now back to the standards that we routinely delivered pre-COVID.

“Security queue times at Dublin Airport have improved month on month with 92.1% of passengers getting through security in less than 20 minutes between January and June this year.

“Our focus now moves to our Infrastructure Application to meet Ireland’s future demand for international travel which requires us to grow the capacity of Dublin Airport to 40 million passengers per annum and allow for the delivery of critical, required infrastructure enhancements such as new piers, taxiways and other airside facilities.”

Daa’s international retail, consultancy and management business, operated through Aer Rianta International (ARI) and Daa International (daaI) also continued to grow in the first half of 2023 with combined revenue of €121.7m, an increase of 49% on the same period last year.

A 38% increase in non-aeronautical revenue – to €206.8m – was driven by strong food and beverage sales, retail sales, improved concessionaire revenues and high demand for car parking and lounge facilities given the rebound in post-pandemic international travel from Ireland.