Dublin Ranked in Top 10 European Cities for Affordable Eating

Dublin has been ranked in the top 10 most affordable eating out cities in Europe.

Dublin ranks 8th in the list, compiled by Sail Croatia, with an average meal price of $90.90. Budapest tops the cheap eats list with an average meal price of just over $56. Dublin ranks cheaper for out of the house eating than Stockholm and London, but is a more than $10 per meal, on average, than Amsterdam one place above it in the list.

While London was in last place for affordability it topped the chart in terms of most searched-for travel destination, emphasising its appeal to travellers.