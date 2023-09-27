Channel 4 Comedy Roadtrip to Explore Ireland’s Funny Side

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Channel 4 to create a new mini-series, called Stand Up Road Trip, starring comedians Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell as they travel together across Ireland – beginning in Ireland’s Ancient East, then onto Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and finally to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Their challenge is to drive from one coast to the other, meet lots of locals and experience Irish culture, all in an attempt to gather enough comedy material for a last-minute stand-up show at the end of their trip. They have prepared no jokes for the show and need to soak up as many adventure-filled stories and anecdotes as possible during their Irish road trip.

The digital-first mini-series includes three episodes, which will be available to view on Channel 4’s YouTube channel. The episodes will also be promoted on the Channel 4 streaming platform, as well as on Channel 4’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The promotion is expected to have 6.4 million views.

In the first episode, viewers follow Seán and Suzi as they visit Newgrange and the Carlingford Oyster Company, in search of new material for their stand-up gig in Limerick. To view episode one, click here. Episode two will go live on October 5 and episode three on October 19.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We are delighted to partner with Channel 4 to create the ‘Stand Up Road Trip’ mini-series. It’s a great way for comedians Seán Burke and Suzi Ruffell to bring viewers on a fun road trip across Ireland – highlighting our fantastic scenery, culture, attractions and, most importantly, our local characters.

“As Seán and Suzi travel from Ireland’s Ancient East to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and then to the Wild Atlantic Way, viewers will get a sense of the humour and wit of the people in Ireland. The partnership is expected to have 6.4 million views, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase Ireland to a large audience in Great Britain and encourage them to book their own trip to Ireland.”