Sports Retailer, InterSport, Promotes Luggage-Free Travel

InterSport – the international sporting goods retailer and Europe’s number one ski and bike rental network – is pushing people to leave all their kit at home and rent it when in resort – whether that be France, Austria, Switzerland or Italy.

To counter luggage space – and reduce the need for travellers to invest in high-value sports equipment – Intersport is emphasising “reducing and reusing”, by offering the rental of not just skis, snowboards, poles and helmets, but hats, gloves, goggles, ski pants and jackets, with prices starting €8 per day for a beginner ski package of skis, boots, poles and helmet.

With the topic of sustainably becoming ever more prevalent and important, are skiers ready to pack less for an ultralight future? Every item manufactured has a carbon footprint, so it’s far better that an item is used by multiple customers and can be repaired by people at Intersport with the skills and tools to give it a longer shelf-life.

Cost-wise, it can also be better value to rent in a resort, instead of paying for extra checked bags and oversized luggage on flights.

Guests can save money on the airline baggage fee, have less to carry through crowded airports and on to resorts, and have up-to-date equipment that’s regularly serviced by qualified professionals. Guests can also swap and change their skis and equipment as conditions demand (for example, take some powder skis out on a snowy day, or swap for a snowboard for one day, or rent some touring skis and see the resorts backcountry) and every rental has the opportunity to get their feet accurately measured with the Boot Doctor scanning machine, which guarantees comfort and an anatomically correct boot fitting.

And of course, you can change your boots if they don’t fit like slippers on the first go. Lastly, with absolutely brand-new equipment each winter, and maximum rental outings for each bit of ski equipment, customers can expect top quality skiing equipment for the world’s best suppliers.