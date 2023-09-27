SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsRyanair Launches Early Christmas Seat Sale
Travel News

Ryanair Launches Early Christmas Seat Sale

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Ryanair has launched an early Christmas seat sale – with fares starting from €24.99 for travel between December 15 and January 7.

The actual sale period is open now and runs to October 31.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce an early Christmas present for our customers with the launch of our very merry seat sale with fares available from as little as €24.99 for travel between 15 Dec – 7 Jan. At Ryanair it’s never too early to bag yourself a Christmas bargain, so don’t break the Secret Santa budget, book your low fare Ryanair Christmas flight at Ryanair.com now.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Dublin Airport to Hold Emergency Exercise Test on Thursday; No Flights Disrupted
Next article
Sports Retailer, InterSport, Promotes Luggage-Free Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie