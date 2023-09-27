Ryanair Launches Early Christmas Seat Sale

Ryanair has launched an early Christmas seat sale – with fares starting from €24.99 for travel between December 15 and January 7.

The actual sale period is open now and runs to October 31.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce an early Christmas present for our customers with the launch of our very merry seat sale with fares available from as little as €24.99 for travel between 15 Dec – 7 Jan. At Ryanair it’s never too early to bag yourself a Christmas bargain, so don’t break the Secret Santa budget, book your low fare Ryanair Christmas flight at Ryanair.com now.”